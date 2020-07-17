wrestling / News
AAA Hoping To Hold Triplemania In October, Kenny Omega’s Status Unknown
July 17, 2020 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AAA is still hoping to have a major Triplemania show in Monterrey, Mexico in October. They would likely hold it at the same baseball stadium they held Triplemania Regia on December 1.
At this time, they still aren’t sure if or when they’ll be able to get Kenny Omega into Mexico to defend his AAA Mega Championship.
