AAA Hypes Madison Square Garden Event, Update on Show’s Status
– While there had been some concern in regard to AAA’s upcoming Madison Square Garden show, it looks like things are still on. AAA posted to Twitter on Monday hyping the September 15th event, as you can see below.
In addition, PWInsider reports that sources at Madison Square Gaden have confirmed that Dorian Roldan and other AAA personnel were at the arena a couple of weeks ago doing logistics work for the show. The early ticket sales were said to be very slow, but as of now the event is still on.
On 9/15, #LuchaLibreAAA and their legendary Luchadores Invade @TheGarden for the very first time. 🇲🇽
An impressive roster of Mexican and internationally known Luchadores will be highlighted!
🎟 Tickets are on sale at: https://t.co/Uwtr8NYn7S ⚡️#LUCHALIBREAAAenNY pic.twitter.com/FE1JebEHy0
— Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) August 12, 2019
