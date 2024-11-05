AAA In Spain Events Listed As Canceled, Ticketmaster Issues Statement On Matter

Lucha Libre AAA’s planned events in Spain are now listed as canceled, with Ticketmaster issuing a statement on the situation. The promotion had shows scheduled in the country on November 21st, 22nd, and 30th, but those no longer appear to be the case. Ticketmaster and LiveNation are now listing the events as canceled (per Solo Wrestling and Ticketmaster issued a statement confirming that the organizer of the tour has canceled it. The statement reads:

The organizer of the event from Lucha Libre AAA to be hosted on 11/21 has provided us with the following statement letting us know that the event had been canceled. “Unfortunately, the event from Lucha Libre AAA that was planned for November 21 in the Vistalegre Palace in Madrid, has been canceled. The refund of tickets will be taking place starting November 8 with the purchase system. Online purchases will be refunded automatically.”

AAA has not issued its own statement as of yet.