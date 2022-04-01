wrestling / News

AAA Invades WrestleCon Results: Jeff Jarrett Returns, Titles On the Line

March 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AAA Invades WrestleCon Image Credit: AAA Lucha Libre

AAA Invades WrestleCon took place on Thursday night in Dallas, Texas with the return of Jeff Jarrett to the company and more. You can see the results below for the show, which aired on FITE TV, per Fightful:

* The Natural Classics def. Ryan Kidd & Christi Jaynes

* Nino Hamburguesa, Microman & Taya def. Rey Escorpion, Mini Abismo Negro & La Hiedra

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La def. Aero Star & Drago

* Aramis, Mr. Iguana & Octagon Jr def. Arez, Faby Apache & Abismo Negro Jr.

* Jack Cartwheel, Drago Kid & Pagano def. La Empresa (Sam Adonis, Puma King & Gringo Loco)

* AAA Cruiserweight Championship Match: Laredo Kid def. Bandido and Flamita

* Pyscho Clown def. Taurus. After the match Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett and La Empresa attacked Pyscho Clown and took his mask, with Jarrett revealing he’s been the man behind La Empresa.

