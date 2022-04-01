AAA Invades WrestleCon Results: Jeff Jarrett Returns, Titles On the Line

AAA Invades WrestleCon took place on Thursday night in Dallas, Texas with the return of Jeff Jarrett to the company and more. You can see the results below for the show, which aired on FITE TV, per Fightful:

* The Natural Classics def. Ryan Kidd & Christi Jaynes

* Nino Hamburguesa, Microman & Taya def. Rey Escorpion, Mini Abismo Negro & La Hiedra

Microman scores the win for his team! #AAA #WrestleCon pic.twitter.com/Rnds94fCod — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 31, 2022

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La def. Aero Star & Drago

* Aramis, Mr. Iguana & Octagon Jr def. Arez, Faby Apache & Abismo Negro Jr.

* Jack Cartwheel, Drago Kid & Pagano def. La Empresa (Sam Adonis, Puma King & Gringo Loco)

GRINGO CATCHES DRAGO KID AND THE MISTICO TOSS WORKS! ESTO ES LUCHA 🙏 #AAA #WrestleCon pic.twitter.com/Fopu3g79iz — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 31, 2022

* AAA Cruiserweight Championship Match: Laredo Kid def. Bandido and Flamita

Laredo Kid with the best Tornillo in the game! #AAA #WrestleCon pic.twitter.com/PTJY1H1jgH — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2022

Bandido just did a Gory Special/Powerbomb HOLY SHIT! #AAA #WrestleCon pic.twitter.com/Gb1wvUK0bO — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2022

* Pyscho Clown def. Taurus. After the match Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett and La Empresa attacked Pyscho Clown and took his mask, with Jarrett revealing he’s been the man behind La Empresa.