UPDATED: Various News: AAA Looking to Run Madison Square Garden in September, ROH Debut Show Hits Honor Club, Camp WWE Finishes Second Season

UPDATE: PWinsider now confirms that the hold is for the main arena, but also adds that WWE would technically have the right of first refusal on the date based on their agreement with the venue. The site also adds that MSG management isn’t happy that WWE has been running the majority of their events in the New York City market at the nearby Barclay Center in Brooklyn, NY. Things reportedly got heated from the MSG side after WWE announced the decision to run all of their WrestleMania 35 week events in 2019 at Barclays. MSG management is now more open than ever before to allowing other pro wrestling groups into the venue, and have sent out feelers to different groups and are more open to booking non-WWE events than ever before.

ORIGINAL: According to Pwinsider.com, sources at Madison Square Garden have confirmed that AAA is looking to run the famous venue on either September 16th or 23rd. Nothing is locked in at this time. The site adds that if they run MSG itself, AAA would become the first non-WWF/WWE promotion in history to do so. AAA ran the adjacent Theater (4,500 seats) backing 1994.

– Ring of Honor announced last night that their first-ever event, the 2.23.02 Era of Honor Begins event from Philadelphia, PA is now available for streaming for Honorclub members…

– Sunday’s new episode of Camp WWE on the WWE Network was the season two finale. All 5 episodes are now available to watch on the WWE Network.