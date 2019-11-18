AAA Lucha Libre Results (11/17) From Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

– AAA Lucha Libre held its latest show on 11/17 from Gimnasio Municipal Josue Neri Santos. The show aired live on Twitch. Results are courtesy of PWInsider.

* Demus, Keyra, and Lady Maravilla def. Mascarita Dorada, Big Mami, and Nino Hamburguesa when Maravilla pinned Mami after a frog splash

– After the match, Mami once again challenged Maravilla to a hair vs. hair match. Maravilla finally accepted. They brawl real quick before getting separated.

– Pagano came out for a promo. Chessman came out to confront him. They brawled and Pagano got the better of it. Averno then ran in and hit Pagano with a chair. Psycho Clown made the save briefly but then Rey Escorpion came in to help the rudos. Konnan got in the ring and gloated over Psycho and Pagano.

* Arez, La Parka Negra, and Monsther Clown def. Mamba, Murder Clown, and Pimpinela Escarlat Monsther pinned Escarlata after a power bomb.

– Monsther Clown got on the mic and said he was going to take Aerostar’s mask on 12/1/19.

* Latin American Champion Daga def. Flamita, Brian Cage, and Taurus with Daga pinning Cage after a low blow and using feet on the ropes.

* Ayako Hamada, Texano Jr., and Rey Escorpion def. Hijo del Vikingo, Taya Valkyrie, and Nicho El Millionario (formerly known as Psicosis) when Texano pinned Nicho after power bombing him into a ladder set up in the corner of the ring

* Psycho Clown, Pagano, and Dr. Wagner Jr. def. Blue Demon Jr. Averno, and Chessman when Pagano pinned Chessman after a power bomb off the ropes.

– After the match, Rey Escorpion ran in and attacked Psycho and once again unmasked him.