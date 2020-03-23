AAA Mega Title Match Set For AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced an AAA Mega championship match for this week’s AEW Dynamite, with Kenny Omega defending against Sammy Guevara. It will air live from an empty Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AAA Mega Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sammy Guevara

* Lumberjack Match: Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow

* Parking Lot Fight: Best Friends vs. Lucha Bros

* Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc

* Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy to have confrontation