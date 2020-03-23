wrestling / News

AAA Mega Title Match Set For AEW Dynamite

March 23, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Kenny Omega Sammy Guevara

All Elite Wrestling has announced an AAA Mega championship match for this week’s AEW Dynamite, with Kenny Omega defending against Sammy Guevara. It will air live from an empty Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AAA Mega Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sammy Guevara
* Lumberjack Match: Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow
* Parking Lot Fight: Best Friends vs. Lucha Bros
* Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc
* Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy to have confrontation

