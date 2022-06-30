wrestling / News
AAA, New Match Added to Ric Flair’s Last Match Event
AAA is joining the upcoming Ric Flair’s Last Match show, along with a new match being added. Starrcast announced on Wednesday that AAA will be part of the event that takes place on July 31st as part of Starrcast V, and also announced an NJPW match between Clark Connors and Ren Narita.
The updated lineup for the FITE TV-airing show is:
* Ric Flair vs. TBA
* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering
* The Wolves vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
* Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita
BREAKING:
As part of #STARRCAST weekend, we are honored to welcome @luchalibreaaa as part of Ric Flair's Last Match at the @NMAuditorium on July 31 in #Nashville!
Limited numbers of tickets for Ric Flair’s Last Match are on sale NOW!
🎟: https://t.co/lpsNINiU4w pic.twitter.com/BTQnJswgBD
— #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 30, 2022
BREAKING:
On 7/31 as part of the card for Ric Flair's Last Match at @NMAuditorium, we're proud to announce a match presented by @njpwglobal!@ClarkConnors vs @rennarita_njpw
Tickets on sale NOW!
🎟:https://t.co/lpsNIN1jcY#STARRCAST #RicFlairsLastMatch#njpw @NJPWofAmerica pic.twitter.com/k8J695jkKQ
— #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 30, 2022