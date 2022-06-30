AAA, New Match Added to Ric Flair’s Last Match Event

AAA is joining the upcoming Ric Flair’s Last Match show, along with a new match being added. Starrcast announced on Wednesday that AAA will be part of the event that takes place on July 31st as part of Starrcast V, and also announced an NJPW match between Clark Connors and Ren Narita.

The updated lineup for the FITE TV-airing show is:

* Ric Flair vs. TBA

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering

* The Wolves vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

* Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita