AAA News: Latest Health Update on Konnan, Vickie Guerrero Returning As FTR’s Manager, Referee Departs After 29 Years

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Konnan is currently still waiting to see if one of the two kidney donors lined up for him are going to be compatible. It was also noted that he has not started dialysis yet but will have to soon.

– Vickie Guerrero will return to AAA to be the manager of FTR. The trio will return on March 13 for a show in Merida as FTR defend the tag titles against Pentagon Jr and Fenix. This will depend on the health of Fenix, as he is still recovering from an arm injury suffered in AEW.

– Referee Copetes Salazar has left AAA after 29 years. It was said that he left on good terms. He is currently working as a referee on independent events.