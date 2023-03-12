AAA on SPACE Results 3.11.23: AAA Trios Titles Defended, More

AAA’s weekly show aired on SPACE on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Fightful:

* Psycho Circus def. Kuukai & Nishikawa.

* Flammer def. Little Star, Dalys, Wonder & Taya Valkyrie. Flammer challenged Valkyrie to a match after for the Reina de Reinas Championship. Valkyrie said she was busy but would open a spot for her and got attacked by Flammer & Maravilla after.

* Estrellita was asked by Pagano in a phone call to join him in a stable, and she said she would think about it.

* AAA Trios Championship Match: NGD fought Rey Escorpion, RUSH & Bestia del Ring to a no context and then brawled to the backstage area.