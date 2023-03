AAA on SPACE Results 3.18.23: Willie Mack In Tag Team Action, More

The latest episode of AAA on SPACE aired on Saturday night, with Willie Mack in action and more. You can see the full results for the show below, per Fightful:

* Centinela, Drago Kid & Fulgor def. Chessman, Emperador Azteca & Reina Dorada

* Negro Casas cut a promo and said that he was aiming for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships.

* Laredo Kid announced that he was cleared to compete and was interrupted by Antifaz del Norte. Laredo hit an elbow strike on Antifaz but was taken out with a low blow and ended up being stretchered to the back.

* Aerostar & Aramis def. Antifaz del Norte & Parka Negra

* Vampiro & Willie Mack def. Puma King & Toscano

