AAA On Space Results 5.13.23: Six Man Tag Main Event, More

May 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleCon 2022 - AAA live show logo Image Credit: WrestleCon

AAA aired the latest episode of their weekly show on Canal Space in Mexico on Saturday and the results are online. You can check out the results below, per Fightful

* Jack Cartwheel def. Mini Vikingo, Fulgor & Baby Extreme.

* Vipers def. Psycho Circus

* Chik Tormenta was interviewed backstage and promised to defeat Lady Shani in a Hardcore Match.

* Abismo Negro Jr, Cibernetico & Taurus def. Damian 666, Pentagon Jr & Nicho el Millonario

