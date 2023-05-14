wrestling / News
AAA On Space Results 5.13.23: Six Man Tag Main Event, More
AAA aired the latest episode of their weekly show on Canal Space in Mexico on Saturday and the results are online. You can check out the results below, per Fightful
* Jack Cartwheel def. Mini Vikingo, Fulgor & Baby Extreme.
* Vipers def. Psycho Circus
* Chik Tormenta was interviewed backstage and promised to defeat Lady Shani in a Hardcore Match.
* Abismo Negro Jr, Cibernetico & Taurus def. Damian 666, Pentagon Jr & Nicho el Millonario
¡Cuadrangular extremo!
Desde San Luis, se enfrentan Baby Extreme, @jackcartwheel , Mini Vikingo y Fulgor 🔥
🛑 EN DIRECTO – @canalspace #LuchandoPorMéxico 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/ZO70R0iZBR
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) May 14, 2023
¡Llegamos a nuestra lucha estelar!
Cibernético, Abismo Negro y Taurus vs @PENTAELZEROM , Nicho El Millonario y Damián 666.
🛑 EN DIRECTO – @canalspace #LuchandoPorMéxico 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/V7JsD02YWT
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) May 14, 2023
