AAA On Space Results 5.13.23: Six Man Tag Main Event, More

AAA aired the latest episode of their weekly show on Canal Space in Mexico on Saturday and the results are online.

* Jack Cartwheel def. Mini Vikingo, Fulgor & Baby Extreme.

* Vipers def. Psycho Circus

* Chik Tormenta was interviewed backstage and promised to defeat Lady Shani in a Hardcore Match.

* Abismo Negro Jr, Cibernetico & Taurus def. Damian 666, Pentagon Jr & Nicho el Millonario

