AAA On Space Results 5.27.23: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More

AAA On Space aired on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Dinamico, Genio del Aire, Skalibur & Kamik-C def. Ultimo Maldito, Arkangel Divino, Rayo Star & Fantastik. The two teams challenged each other to a Lucha de Apuestas after the match and Konnan came out, saying he’d make an Extreme Cage Match between them. Sam Adonis then demanded a match against Psycho Clown from Konnan and was attacked by Clown from behind. Rey Escorpion made his return and attacked Psycho Clown, leading to Pentagon Jr & Laredo Kid making the save.

* Dalys, Persephone & Octagon Jr def. Flammer, Chik Tormenta & Villano III Jr via DQ.

* Chik Tormenta cut a promo on from her home, saying that heels ran things in AAA and that she would be attacking Dalys whenever she encounters her.

* Sam Adonis, Rey Escorpion & Nicho El Millonario (Psicosis) def. Psycho Clown, Pentagon Jr & Laredo Kid.