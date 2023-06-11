wrestling / News
AAA On Space Results 6.10.23: No Disqualification Main Event, More
The latest episode of AAA on Canal Space aired on Saturday night with a No DQ tag team main event and more. You can see the full results from the episode below, per Fightful:
* Dulce Canela, Mini Vikingo & Estrellita def. Vipers (Demus, Toxin & Latigo).
* Hijo del Vikingo did an in-ring promo noting that he’s been proud to represent AAA & Mexico while in the US. he called out Gringo Loco, who attacked with a chair and said he wanted a hair vs. hair match.
* Vipers attacked Lady Shani while the latter was being interviewed ahead of her match.
* Street Fight: Chik Tormenta def Lady Shani. Shani challenged Tormenta to a rematch and Tormenta accepted, only to have Vipers attack Shani and El Tirantes make the save. Konnan came out and set a rematch in a steel cage.
* No Disqualification Match: Gringo Loco & Dralistico def. Pentagon Jr & Hijo del Vikingo
¡Primer enfrentamiento del día! 💥
Estrellita, Dulce Kanela y Mini Vikingo enfrentan a Demus y #LosVipers
📍 Morelia, Michoacán.
🛑 EN DIRECTO – @canalspace #LuchandoPorMéxico 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/InQ5kZ5MTm
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) June 11, 2023
Última batalla del día.
Pentagón Jr y @vikingo_aaa vs @DRALISTICO_LFI y @GringoLocoOG
📍 Morelia, Michoacán.
🛑 EN DIRECTO – @canalspace#LuchandoPorMéxico 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/mcfJeBDJZ1
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) June 11, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan Explains How He Used to View the Wrestling Business as a ‘Shoot’
- Bianca Belair Responds to Charlotte Flair Receiving Title Shot Against Asuka
- Eric Bischoff Calls CM Punk The Biggest Financial Flop In Wrestling, An Overrated Star
- Jim Ross On Hulk Hogan Refusing to Lose WWE Title to Bret Hart, Hogan’s Backstage Needs