AAA On Space Results 6.10.23: No Disqualification Main Event, More

The latest episode of AAA on Canal Space aired on Saturday night with a No DQ tag team main event and more. You can see the full results from the episode below, per Fightful:

* Dulce Canela, Mini Vikingo & Estrellita def. Vipers (Demus, Toxin & Latigo).

* Hijo del Vikingo did an in-ring promo noting that he’s been proud to represent AAA & Mexico while in the US. he called out Gringo Loco, who attacked with a chair and said he wanted a hair vs. hair match.

* Vipers attacked Lady Shani while the latter was being interviewed ahead of her match.

* Street Fight: Chik Tormenta def Lady Shani. Shani challenged Tormenta to a rematch and Tormenta accepted, only to have Vipers attack Shani and El Tirantes make the save. Konnan came out and set a rematch in a steel cage.

* No Disqualification Match: Gringo Loco & Dralistico def. Pentagon Jr & Hijo del Vikingo