wrestling / News
AAA Por México: Desde Oaxtepec, Morelos Results
August 7, 2021 | Posted by
Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide held their event AAA Por México: Desde Oaxtepec, Morelos today, the last event before Triplemania. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Faby Apache, Drago, & Aerostar defeated La Parka Negra, Latigo, & Superfly
* Poder del Norte (Carta Brava Jr, Tito Santana, & Mocho Cota Jr) defeated Octagon Jr, Niño Hamburgesa, & Mr. Iguana
* Rey Escorpion, Taurus, & Abismo Negro Jr defeated Psycho Clown, Hijo Del Vikingo, & Laredo Kid
Holy sht @vikingo_aaa #LuchaLibreAAA pic.twitter.com/UtU6upDUuz
— Donal オビエド (@D_Wrestlingifs) August 8, 2021
Tope @MrIguana #LuchaLibreAAA pic.twitter.com/PoQJTu9F4p
— Donal オビエド (@D_Wrestlingifs) August 8, 2021
