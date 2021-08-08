AAA Por México: Desde Oaxtepec, Morelos Results

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide held their event AAA Por México: Desde Oaxtepec, Morelos today, the last event before Triplemania. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Faby Apache, Drago, & Aerostar defeated La Parka Negra, Latigo, & Superfly

* Poder del Norte (Carta Brava Jr, Tito Santana, & Mocho Cota Jr) defeated Octagon Jr, Niño Hamburgesa, & Mr. Iguana

* Rey Escorpion, Taurus, & Abismo Negro Jr defeated Psycho Clown, Hijo Del Vikingo, & Laredo Kid