AAA Wrestler Psycho Clown Not Taking Independent Bookings After August

Bodyslam.net’s Cory Hays reports that AAA wrestler Psycho Clown is no longer taking independent bookings after August. While this could mean anything, wrestlers who are going to sign to WWE typically wrap up their time on the independent scene first. WWE currently owns a majority stake in AAA and there have been rumors that several wrestlers could end up on the WWE roster.

Psycho Clown has won various titles in AAA, including the Latin American Championship, the World Tag Team Titles (with Negro Casas), the World Trios titles (with Murder Clown and Monster Clown) and the Mexican National Atómicos Championship (with Chessman, Killer Clown and Zombie Clown). He’s also won the 2022 Rey de Reyes tournament and the 2017 Lucha Libre World Cup with Pagano.