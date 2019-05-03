– Madison Square Garden issued the following release announcing the pre-sale code for AAA tickets.

Lucha Libre AAA presents Lucha Invading NY

Sunday, September 15, 2019 – 6:00 PM

An impressive roster of leading Mexican and internationally-known luchadores will “invade New York” when Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, Mexico’s premier pro wrestling organization, presents one of their legendary spectacles at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, September 15, 2019.

The pro-wrestling event will feature the spectacle that loyal Lucha Libre AAA fans are accustomed to experiencing, including the wrestlers’ colorful masks and outfits, and the dramatic, exciting matches in the ring.

