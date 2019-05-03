wrestling / News
AAA Releases Pre-Sale Code For Madison Square Garden Tickets
– Madison Square Garden issued the following release announcing the pre-sale code for AAA tickets.
Lucha Libre AAA presents Lucha Invading NY
Sunday, September 15, 2019 – 6:00 PM
Take Advantage Of This Exclusive Presale Offer Before It Ends!
An impressive roster of leading Mexican and internationally-known luchadores will “invade New York” when Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, Mexico’s premier pro wrestling organization, presents one of their legendary spectacles at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, September 15, 2019.
The pro-wrestling event will feature the spectacle that loyal Lucha Libre AAA fans are accustomed to experiencing, including the wrestlers’ colorful masks and outfits, and the dramatic, exciting matches in the ring.
Buy early to get the best seats available before they go on sale to the public! Use the presale code ‘MSGAAA‘ to purchase your tickets today.
Hurry! Presale offer ends Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 9:55 AM EST., while supplies last.
Use code: MSGAAA
