AAA Removes US YouTube & Facebook Pages Following Breach of Contract Lawsuit

Lucha Libre AAA’s presence in the US has shrunk significantly following a breach of contract license, as they’ve pulled their Facebook and YouTube pages. As you may recall, Lucha Libre Factory Made Ventures (Lucha Libre FMV), the company that produced Lucha Underground, filed a lawsuit against the the actual Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA (properly known as Promociones Antonio Pena) earlier this month. That lawsuit stated that Lucha Libre FMV owns all Lucha Libre AAA trademarks, both current and future, in perpetuity as a result of hitting contractual milestones that were agreed upon between the two companies.

The lawsuit alleged that PAP’s recent “deals” with Twitch, Facebook, Turner, PlutoTV, and YouTube, as well as their deal with Marvel for licensed characters, are “worldwide deals” as they generate revenue for PAP from territories outside of Mexico. As such, they would represent breaches of contract which allegedly stipulate that any usage of the trademarks in any other country belongs exclusively to Lucha Libre FMV.

AAA’s Facbeook and YouTube pages have been pulled down since the lawsuit was filed, which is believed to be a direct result of that lawsuit. The promotion’s US Twitter account is still active, but there is no direct revenue recouped from that outlet whereas Facebook and YouTube do both pull in revenue via streamed video. The WON reports that the PlutoTV streams of AAA shows that have been broadcast outside of Mexico are also likely to be affected.