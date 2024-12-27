wrestling / News
AAA Reportedly Ending Run On TelevisaUnivision In US
December 27, 2024 | Posted by
AAA’s run on TelevisaUnivision is coming to an end with this week’s episode, according to a new report. CombateMX reports that tomorrow’s episode of AAA on Unimas will be the last to air on the network after the network experienced a heavy budget cut.
AAA began airing on the US network in June of this year. AAA will still air on Canal Space in Mexico; no word on if AAA will find another home in the US.
AAA has yet to comment on the matter.
