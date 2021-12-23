AAA Reportedly In Talks With Former WWE Wrestlers For Rey de Reyes

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that AAA are in talks with former WWE wrestlers for an appearance at their Rey de Reyes event. The actual Rey de Reyes match currently includes Laredo Kid, Bandido, Cibernetico, and Psycho Clown, but there is an open spot.

According to Dave Meltzer, AAA is talking with someone from the most recent batch of WWE releases to fill that spot. That latest batch, from last month, also included Hit Row (Ashante Thee Adonis, Isaiah Scott and Top Dolla), Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, Jaxson Ryker and Tegan Nox.

John Morrison was also included, and it was reported yesterday that he will challenge El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship at that event.