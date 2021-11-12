AAA Reportedly Interested In Multiple Wrestlers Released From WWE and ROH

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AAA is interested in a number of wrestlers that will be free from ROH in 2022 as well as several wrestlers cut from WWE last week. Whether or not they will be able to book any of them will depend on the COVID-19 pandemic, which limits their ability to sell tickets to shows. If capacity restrictions are lifted, they will be able to bring in more fans for their events.

AAA is said to be interested in bringing back Taya Valkyrie whenever she is interested and free from her non-compete clause. They also want to bring back Killer Kross and Scarlett in 2022, when they expect business to be normal. Finally, AAA also has interested in Gran Metalik, now back to being Mascara Dorada.

In 2022, they also want to acquire the services of Flamita, Rey Horus and Rush. They already have dates set with Dragon Lee and Dralistico.