AAA Reportedly Wanted Other AEW Talent For TripleMania
December 4, 2020
The card for AAA Triplemania was revealed earlier this week, with AEW wrestlers Kenny Omega, Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix all set to appear. The latter two, who also work for AAA, will use their original names Pentagon Jr and Fenix.
According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AAA actually wanted to get more AEW talent but couldn’t due to the pandemic. They originally wanted to get former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, as well as Impact wrestler Taya Valkyrie. There was also interest in bringing in the Colons. However, it seems Omega will be the only wrestler based in the US to appear.
