AAA Reschedules Invading LA Event

John Pollock of Post Wrestling revealed that The Forum in Los Angeles has sent out an email announcing that AAA has rescheduled their event Invading LA, which was set to happen on October 13.

The email reads: Dear Lucha Libre Ticket Holder:

Please be advised the Lucha Libre AAA presents Lucha Invading LA event originally scheduled to take place at the Forum on October 13 has been rescheduled. The rescheduled date will be announced at a later time.

Please hold onto your original tickets, as the original tickets will be honored for the rescheduled event. Your original tickets will not need to be exchanged.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused!

Sincerely,

The Forum