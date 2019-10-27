AAA Results 10.26.19: Pentagon Jr. In Six-Man Tag Main Event, More

AAA held their latest show in Toluca, Mexico on Saturday night featuring a six-man tag main event and more. The results were, per Wrestling With Demons:

Australian Suicide is back on the English commentary team as color man.

* AAA Mini Estrellas Champion Dinastia vs. Demus vs. Mini Pyscho Clown vs. Laredo Boy vs. Drago Kid: Dinastia pinned Mini Psycho Clown after a super hurricanrana and standing moonsault.

* Tito Santana, Carta Brava Jr., and Mocho Cota, Jr. vs. Mr. Iguana, Octagon Jr., and Nino Hamburguesa: Cota pinned Iguana after a frog splash.

Pentagon Jr. came out and did a promo. He said he’s been all around the world representing AAA. He said anyone can try to come and take the tag titles away from him and Rey Fenix. And that was it.

* Ultimo Maldito, Lady Maravilla and Keyra vs. Dinastia, Bengala, and Big Mami: Yes, Dinastia is pulling double duty in matches tonight. Original Mr. Iguana was supposed to be in this and Maximo was supposed to team with Octagon Jr. and Hamburguesa earlier. Bengala submitted Maldito with a tornado armbar. Mami gave Maravilla an airplane spin and a Samoan Drop followed by the big splash but the pin attempt was broken up.

After the match, Maravilla hit Mami in the head with a chair and the other rudos attacked. Hamburguesa limped our and dumped Maldito over the top rope and knocked Kerya down. Maravilla looked like she was going to slap him again but he knocked her down. Mami said she’s tried of Maravilla and wants to face her in a hair vs. mask match. Maravilla refused and said she’s not worth her time. Mami then said Maravilla and Villano III Jr. have the Mixed Tag Team Titles and she wants them back. Maravilla left the ring. Hamburguesa tried to talk but Mami cut him off. She said they are done and she doesn’t want to team with him again. She said she will try to win the titles back on her own.

* Drago, Puma King, and Murder Clown vs. Texano Jr., Abismo Negro, Jr., and Superfly: Puma pinned Negro with a Code Red.

* Arez vs. Aramis vs. Hijo del Vikingo vs. Taurus: Taurus pinned Aramis after a driver. Lots of incredible stuff in this one. Fans threw in tons of money. Vikingo crawled quickly into the upper deck above the entrance way at one point and did a moonsault on Taurus. Taurus gave Vikingo and Aramis a powerbomb at the same time. Arez did a dive on Taurus to the outside and seemed to land badly.

When it was over Vikingo looked like he was hurting badly again and he couldn’t stand up straight. He was also favoring his nose. He was able to walk but still helped out by two staff members. An overzealous fan still pulled him off to the side, despite his condition, to demanded a Curb Your Enthusiasm style “stop and chat” on his way back to the locker room. Arez was sitting on the mat for the longest time and took a while to leave the ring.

* Psycho Clown, Pagano, and Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Escorpion, Chessman, and Averno: Psycho pinned Escorpion after everyone else did dives on each other to the outside. No slowing down on the dives even after La Parka’s injury last weekend. Texano, Taurus, and Superfly ran in after the match to attack Pyscho, Pentagon, and Pagano. They took Pentagon’s mask. Escorpion and Texano said they want a shot at the tag titles on Dec. 13.

The Dec. 13 show will also have Big Mami vs. Lady Maravilla and Villano III Jr. for the Mixed Tag Titles. The announcers teased that Mami might find a new partner by then.