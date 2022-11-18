AAA Set To Go Head To Head With AEW Next Month

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AAA is set to go head-to-head with AEW next month with their upcoming event in Acapulco.

AAA will broadcast their December 28 show live with English commentary. The commentary will be live and not remote like with Triplemania last month. It’s believed that it will be on FITE, as it has in the past, but this has not been confirmed. That date falls on a Wednesday, the same night as AEW Dynamite (and a subsequent Rampage taping) in Broomfield, CO.

AAA and AEW have a working relationship and have used talents on each other’s shows in the past. Several AEW stars will be on that Acapulco show, including FTR (defending against Dragon Lee & Dralistico), Bandido (challenging Hijo de Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship), Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo (defending their titles against Octagon Jr. and Lady Shani and Komander and Sexy Star).