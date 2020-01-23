AAA Star Arez To Challenge Myron Reed At MLW Fightland

Major League Wrestling has announced that AAA star Arez will challenge middleweight champion Myron Reed at MLW Fightland. The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on February 1. Here’s a press release:

AAA’s Arez challenges Myron Reed for World Middleweight Championship February 1 in Philly

See the Philadelphia debut of one of AAA’s most dynamic luchadores!

PHILADELPHIA — MLW today announced a World Middleweight Title Match: Myron Reed (champion) vs. Arez (representing AAA Lucha Libre) for MLW: FIGHTLAND at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday February 1. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

The AAA x MLW collaboration continues as Mexico’s premier organization sends the cutting edge luchador Arez to challenge for Myron Reed’s World Middleweight Championship.

Thrilling crowds with his innovative arsenal, Arez is one of the hottest luchadores to cross the border in years.

Overwhelming adversaries with cutting edge combinations, Arez is one of AAA’s brightest stars of the new decade.

Mentored by the legendary Blue Demon Jr., Arez’s speed and technique are a challenge for opponents to keep pace with. Will that be the case for the defending World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed?

Entering the historic 2300 Arena for his 3rd world championship defense, the outspoken Myron Reed along with his cohorts in Injustice have recently turned MLW upside down.

Disrupting MLW events with impromptu protests, assaulting Brian Pillman in a scheme to enter the Opera Cup and knocking out Gringo Loco with brass knuckles, the trio have become a force to reckon with in MLW.

Now Reed faces his greatest challenge to date in Arez. Will Reed clinch his third successful defense or will Arez make history and bring the gold back home to AAA?

Matches signed:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. CIMA

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Killer Kross

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. T-Hawk

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Erick Stevens

WHO IS THE KING OF KNOCKOUTS?

Low Ki vs. King Mo (cornered by Dan Lambert)

FIRST TIME EVER!

Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Jimmy Havoc (with Priscilla Kelly)

LUMBERJACK MATCH!

Los Parks vs. CONTRA Unit

WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT!

Myron Reed (c) vs. Arez [AAA]

Puma King & Gringo Loco vs. Injustice

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich • Mance Warner • Hijo de LA Park • The Dynasty • Dominic Garrini • El Lindaman • Douglas James • Konnan • Alicia Atout and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities. Additionally, there are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm) featuring a special pre-show meet and greet with extended meet and greet privileges.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for February 1 is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry VIP meet and greet with TBA talent (exclusive for price level 1 ticket holders)

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

