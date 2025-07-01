AAA Star Believed To Be Under WWE Contract

Another talent from Lucha Libre AAA, La Hiedra, appears to be under contract with WWE. A report from Fightful Select states that the long-time AAA star has told multiple people that she now has to get her upcoming wrestling dates cleared by WWE officials.

While neither WWE nor AAA has officially confirmed the signing, sources close to La Hiedra believe she is now under a deal with the company.

This report adds to previous claims from early May that La Hiedra was part of a group of AAA talents who had signed new contracts with WWE following the acquisition announcement. Her current situation aligns with those reports, especially as she is scheduled to compete at AAA’s Verano de Escándalo event on July 11 in a mixed tag team match against WWE NXT’s Lola Vice and TNA’s Santino Marella, a booking that would logically require WWE’s approval.