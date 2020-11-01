wrestling / News
AAA Star Laredo Kid Coming to MLW For The Restart
November 1, 2020 | Posted by
The AAA World Cruiserweight Champion is headed to MLW for The Restart. MLW announced on Sunday morning that Laredo Kid will be joining MLW when it returns on November 18th at 7 PM ET with Fusion on Fubo Sports and YouTube, with the show also available on beIN Sports that Saturday night at 10 PM ET.
The announcement notes that AAA co-founder Konnan is in talks with Court Bauer about MLW potentially hosting AAA championship matches for The Restart. It also said that Laredo Kid’s goals in MLW include “unifying the MLW World Middleweight belt with his AAA World Cruiserweight title.”
