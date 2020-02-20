AAA Star Pagano to Debut at MLW Intimidation Games in April

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced the debut of AAA star Pagano for the promotion slated for April. Pagano will make his MLW debut at the Intimidation Games event on Saturday, April 18. The event will be held at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois. You can check out the full announcement below.

AAA’s Pagano promises mayhem in MLW debut in Chicago April 18

Vicious luchador known for chaos enters MLW

CHICAGO — Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Pagano will make his MLW debut at MLW: Intimidation Games Saturday, April 18 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $10 at LuchaTickets.com.

Arguably Mexico’s most dangerous luchadores, Pagano is a destructive agent of anarchy.

Known for putting adversaries through flaming tables and scarring them with excessive abuse of weapons, he has left a trail of havoc in his wake. So much so he received a crown made of barbed wire at a coronation in AAA.

A devout pagan, the creepy Pagano puts on his happy face as he goes to war in the ring, painting his face with a creepy smile but the deep scars on his forehead are telling: this is a man who has experienced unfathomable brutality.

It is rumored Pagano enjoys the gore of his opponents and reportedly is thrilled by experiencing his own pain, making Pagano an unsettling and usual mystery.

Now the enigmatic luchador extremo enters MLW vowing to burn it down as he laughs in the mayhem he has conjured up.

The luchador dares you to experience his MLW debut live in Chicago April 18 when MLW returns to Cicero Stadium. Buy tickets starting at $10 at LuchaTickets.com.

Buy tickets starting at $10 at LuchaTickets.com.