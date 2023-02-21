wrestling / News
AAA Star Pagano Set To Undergo Surgery
Pagano of AAA fame is set to undergo a surgical procedure on Tuesday. AAA announced on Monday that Pagano has been assessed as needing surgery. The statement did not provide any details on what surgery was being had or why it was needed.
AAA president Marisela Pena shared the announcement and wrote (translation per Google):
“In @luchalibreaaa we will be very attentive to the evolution of the state of health of @Pagano656.
We appreciate all the shows of support from the fans.”
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Pagano for a quick and full recovery.
