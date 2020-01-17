AAA Stars To Appear At MLW Fightland

Major League Wrestling has announced that several AAA stars are set to appear at MLW Fightland on February 1 in Philadelphia. Here’s a press release:

AAA Luchadores are coming to MLW FIGHTLAND February 1 in Philly

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com

MLW today announced that AAA Lucha Libre will be sending some of their world class luchadores to MLW: FIGHTLAND at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday February 1. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $15 at: www.MLW2300.com.

MLW’s return to Philadelphia on February 1 continues to heat up.

This morning MLW CEO Court Bauer took to Twitter, confirming AAA Lucha Libre will be sending their extraordinary luchadores to the historic 2300 Arena for FIGHTLAND.

AAA Lucha Libre is Mexico’s top promotion. Known for its iconic luchadores, exhilarating events and rich history as Mexico’s most popular organization, AAA and MLW began collaborating in November 2019.

AAA Co-Founder Konnan is working with the league on the particulars, but names and matches are expected to be revealed shortly.

Experience the thrills of AAA luchadores LIVE! Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.

Buy tickets starting at $15 at MLW2300.com.

Matches signed:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. CIMA

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Killer Kross

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. T-Hawk

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Erick Stevens

Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Jimmy Havoc (with Priscilla Kelly)

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

LA Park • World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich • CONTRA Unit • Mance Warner • Hijo de LA Park • Low Ki • The Dynasty • Dominic Garrini • El Lindaman • Douglas James • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities. Additionally, there are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm) featuring a special pre-show meet and greet with extended meet and greet privileges.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for February 1 is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry VIP meet and greet with TBA talent (exclusive for price level 1 ticket holders)

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime