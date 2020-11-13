AAA Still Can’t Announce A Date For TripleMania, Considering Empty Arena Show

AAA announced the card for Triplemania 28 last month but at this time has yet to announce when the event will actually take place. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the health conditions in Mexico City. No fans will be allowed to attend shows for at least a few more weeks.

AAA has said more than once that they don’t want to do the event without an audience, but there has been talk of running the event without fans anyway, as the year will be over soon and they don’t want to have 2020 pass without TripleMania.