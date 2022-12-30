AAA Still Interested In Working With FTR

As previously reported, FTR are believed to be done with AAA after losing their tag team titles at Noche de Campeones this past Wednesday. The title change happened because they were leaving and to continue a losing streak angle. AAA chose Dragon Lee and Dralistico because they wanted to elevate Dralisitico, plus the team had been going after the belts for a year.

However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the promotion is still interested in working with FTR in the future. It was also reported that AAA doesn’t want their titles on AEW wresters because of the difficulty of securing dates for them.

The tag team was praised by AAA, who said if they could get confirmed dates, they would love to have them back. It was said that even though Dax Harwood was hurt, the team still did well getting heat from the crowd.