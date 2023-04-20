AAA Tag Team Championship Match & More Set For Next Month’s AAA Taping

Lucha Libre AAA has announced matches for their taping later next month. The company announced the following matches for the May 20th taping at Palacio del Arte in Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico:

* AAA Tag Team Championship Match: Rey Horus & Octagon Jr vs. Arez & Komander vs. Jack Evans & Myzteziz

* Extreme Match: Lady Shani vs. Chik Tormenta

* Pentagon Jr & Hijo del Vikingo vs. Dralistico & Gringo Loco

* Sexy Star II & Brazo de Oro Jr vs. Flamita & Villano III Jr.

* Mini Vikingo, Dulce Canela & Estrellita vs. Demus, Toxin & Látigo