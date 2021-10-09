AAA Tag Team Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

The AAA Tag Team Championships will be on the line on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage that the Lucha Bros will defend their AAA titles against a masked tag team “known only to be close to Andrade El Idolo” on next week’s Saturday night episode.

In addition, Bryan Danielson will take on Bobby Fish and more. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday instead of Wednesday due to the NHL season kicking off Wednesday on TNT.

* AAA Tag Team Championships Match: Lucha Bros vs. Masked Tag Team

* Dante Martin vs. Malakai Black

* Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament bracket announcement