WWE News: AAA Talent Had Heard Rumors of WWE Acquisition, Wrestlemania Lines Have Been Long, More

Fightful Select has more news from tonight’s Wrestlemania 41 event in Las Vegas, which is currently ongoing at Allegiant Stadium.

* As previously noted, WWE announced that they have acquired Lucha Libre AAA and will hold an NXT Worlds Collide event in June. AAA talent that Fightful talked to said that there had been rumors of a relationship with WWE. They thought WWE would be at the most recent TV tapings to confirm it, but that didn’t happen.

* The lines to get into tonight’s show were described as “insanely long.” There were some concerned they would be in line when the show starts.

* Special announce tables are being used tonight.

* There are expected to be more brand integrations tonight than WWE has ever used before.