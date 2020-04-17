wrestling / News
AAA To Begin Running Empty Arena Shows Next Week
April 17, 2020 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the AAA has announced it will begin running empty arena shows next Saturday, April 25. They will run for the next four Saturday nights at 9 PM ET, and the shows will air on Youtube and Facebook. They will not stream on Twitch, even though that is the AAA’s paying subscription channel.
AAA will run a Lucha Fighter tournament with sixteen men, eight women and four minis. Wrestlers, a format and location were not announced.
More Trending Stories
- Dash Wilder Files New Trademark That May Reveal The Revival’s New Name
- More NXT Cuts Expected, Main Roster Cuts Believed To Be Done For Now, Producers Furloughed
- Amy Weber Discusses Her Photo Being On Japanese Strip Club Flyer & Being Ribbed Backstage In WWE by JBL Over It, Animosity With Carmella
- Serena Deeb, Ace Steel, Kendo Kashin, & More Released, Smiley Not Cut, WWE Confirms Releases of Rusev, Zack Ryder, Maria & Mike Kanellis, Kurt Angle & Many More