AAA To Begin Running Empty Arena Shows Next Week

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the AAA has announced it will begin running empty arena shows next Saturday, April 25. They will run for the next four Saturday nights at 9 PM ET, and the shows will air on Youtube and Facebook. They will not stream on Twitch, even though that is the AAA’s paying subscription channel.

AAA will run a Lucha Fighter tournament with sixteen men, eight women and four minis. Wrestlers, a format and location were not announced.