AAA To Give Update on Kenny Omega’s TripleMania Regia Status Tomorrow

AAA says that they will have more information on Kenny Omega’s TripleMania Regia status tomorrow. Dorian Roldán posted to Twitter on Sunday to address Omega’s expected match with Hijo del Vikingo, writing:

In the last few days we have been in communication with @AEW and @KennyOmegamanX regarding their fight in #TriplemaniaRegia vs @vikingo_aaa; tomorrow we will have more news.

As previously noted, Omega is expected to take time off to get surgeries done to fix a number of issues. It was reported that Omega will not be working TripleMania Regia but that has yet to be confirmed.