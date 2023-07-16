wrestling / News
AAA TripleMania 31: Tijuana Results: El Hijo del Vikingo Faces Kenny Omega, More
AAA TripleMania 31: Tijuana took place on Saturday night, with Kenny Omega taking on Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo in the main event and more. You can see the full results below from the show, which aired live on FITE TV, per Wrestling-News.net:
* Copa TripleMania Match: La Hiedra def. Rey Mysterio El Heredero, Willie Mack, Dinamico, Gringo Loco, Jack Cartwheel, Taurus, Nino Hamburguesa, Lady Flammer, Puma King, Myzteziz Jr., Laredo Kid and Mr. Iguana.
* Sexy Star II, Lady Shani & Dalys la Caribena def. Natalia Markova, Viva Van & Kamille.
* Jack Evans, Vampiro & Aramis founght Mecha Wolf, Bestia 666 & Pagano to a no context. El Texano Jr. made his return to the company and was outed as Pagano’s mystery attacker.
* Xtreme Tiger, Rey Horus, Damian 666 & Nicho El Millonario def. Negro Casas, Daga, Chessman & Argenis. Brandon Moreno of UFC fame hit Daga with an spinning back kick and an armbar during the match.
* Ambulance Match: QT Marshall def. Pentagon Jr.
* Guerra de Rivalidades Final: Psycho Clown & Sam Adonis vs. LA Park & RUSH fought to a double pinfall draw. It was then announced that all four will compete at AAA TripleMania 31: Mexico City and the person who is pinned or submitted must unmask have their head shaved.
* AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo del Vikingo (w/Don Callis) def. Kenny Omega
¡Misterio resuelto!
Texano está de regreso en #LuchaLibreAAA y viene contra todos 😤
EN VIVO #TriplemaníaXXXI Tijuana por @FiteTV | @canalspace | @HBOMaxLA | @ClaroSports pic.twitter.com/VMgMsBBUVC
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) July 16, 2023
🚨 #UFC fighter Brandon Moreno got involved in the #TriplemaniaXXXI match, hitting a back kick, jumping knee & a ArmBar on Daga!🚨 #UFCVegas77 @theassassinbaby pic.twitter.com/lmcMWis6Rl
— NoSmokeSport (@NoSmokeSport) July 16, 2023
Una lucha verdaderamente extrema 💥
¿Quién terminará en la ambulancia? #TriplemaníaXXXI en Tijuana EN VVIO por @FiteTV | @canalspace | @HBOMaxLA | @ClaroSports pic.twitter.com/voQ6qITRmi
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) July 16, 2023
La locura se apoderó de #TriplemaniaXXXI Tijuana, ya comenzó. 🔥
GRAN LUCHA DE AMBULANCIA 🚑😱@PentagonJunior 🆚 @QTMarshall
🔴 EN VIVO por @FiteTV / @canalspace / @HBOMaxLA / @ClaroSports pic.twitter.com/10zy1ILCjy
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) July 16, 2023
