AAA TripleMania 32 Monterrey Results

AAA held their TripleMania 32 Monterrey event last night at Sultanes Stadium in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. As noted, Nic Nemeth won the AAA Mega Championship that was vacated by El Hijo del Vikingo. Vikingo appeared on the show to officially relinquish the title, noting that he would be back. The show was hosted by Latin Lover. Here are results, via Luchablog:

* Dalys & Las Tóxicas (Flammer, La Hiedra & Lady Maravilla) def. Faby Apache, Estrellita, Sexy Star & Reina Dorada.

* Copa Bardahl Battle Royal: Pimpinela Escarlata def. El Elegido, Super Crazy, Antifaz, Super Calo, Aerostar, Chessman, Nino Hamburugesa, Mr. Iguana, Charly Manson, Abismo & Heavy Metal.

* Dr. Wagner Jr, Bestia & Tigre Blanco def. Negro Casas, Tigre Blanco & Bestia 666.

* AAA Mega Championship Match: Nic Nemeth def. Alberto El Patron to win the title.

* QT Marshall, Satnam Singh, Parker Boudreaux & Sam Adonis def. Laredo Kid, Octagon Jr, Psycho Clown & Murder Clown.

* Vampiro, Pagano & El Mesias def. La Secta (Cibernetico, Dark Ozz & Dark Cuervo).

