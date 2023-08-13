wrestling / News
AAA TripleMania: Mexico City Results – New Champions Crowned & More
Lucha Libre AAA held TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results below from the show, which aired on FITE TV, courtesy of Fightful:
* La Hiedra, Maravilla & Chik Tormenta def. Dalys, Lady Shani & Sexy Star.
* Copa Bardahl Match: Laredo Kid def. Komander, Willie Mack, Dave the Clown, Pagano, Aramis, Mr. Iguana, Murder Clown, Arez, Octagon Jr, Myzeziz, & Nino Hamburgesa.
* AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Match: Flammer def. Taya Valkyrie
* Negro Casas (w/ AZCINO) def. Nicho el Millonario (w/ Argenis)
* It was announced athat Cassandro was will be inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame.
* AAA Latin American Championship Match: QT Marshall def. Pentagon Jr, Dralistico & Texano Jr.
* AAA Mega Championship Match: Hijo del Vikingo (c) def. Mike Bailey, Daga & Jack Cartwheel.
* La Guerra de Rivalidades Match: Psycho Clown def. Sam Adonis, LA Park & RUSH. Adonis had to shave his head.
