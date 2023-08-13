AAA TripleMania: Mexico City Results – New Champions Crowned & More

Lucha Libre AAA held TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results below from the show, which aired on FITE TV, courtesy of Fightful:

* La Hiedra, Maravilla & Chik Tormenta def. Dalys, Lady Shani & Sexy Star.

* Copa Bardahl Match: Laredo Kid def. Komander, Willie Mack, Dave the Clown, Pagano, Aramis, Mr. Iguana, Murder Clown, Arez, Octagon Jr, Myzeziz, & Nino Hamburgesa.

* AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Match: Flammer def. Taya Valkyrie

* Negro Casas (w/ AZCINO) def. Nicho el Millonario (w/ Argenis)

* It was announced athat Cassandro was will be inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame.

* AAA Latin American Championship Match: QT Marshall def. Pentagon Jr, Dralistico & Texano Jr.

* AAA Mega Championship Match: Hijo del Vikingo (c) def. Mike Bailey, Daga & Jack Cartwheel.

* La Guerra de Rivalidades Match: Psycho Clown def. Sam Adonis, LA Park & RUSH. Adonis had to shave his head.

¡El ganador de este mano a mano de Leyendas es @negrocasas1001!#TriplemaniaXXXI pic.twitter.com/IThAKozwgP — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 13, 2023