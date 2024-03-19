wrestling / News
AAA TripleMania – Monterrey 2024 Full Card Announced
March 19, 2024 | Posted by
Lucha Libre AAA announced the card for the TripleMania – Monterrey event.
The show, which takes place on April 27th, will feature the crowning of a new AAA Mega Champion. Here is the card:
– Main Event: Alberto El Patron vs. Nic Nemeth to determine the new AAA Mega Champion
– Trios Match: Vampiro & Pagano & El Mesias vs. Cibernetico & Dark Ozz & Dark Cuervo.
– Trios Match: Psycho Clown & Laredo Kid & Octagon Jr. vs. QT Marshall & Parker Boudreaux & Sam Adonis.
– Trios Match: Negro Casas & TBA vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. & TBA
– The Copa Bardahl Battle Royal – Participants TBA
– Faby Apache & Estrellita & Sexy Star & Reina Dorada vs. Dalys & Flammer & La Hiedra & Lady Maravilla.
