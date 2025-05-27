AAA TripleMania Regia First Match Announced

The first official match for AAA TripleMania Regia on June 15th in Monterrey, Mexico, is a Lucha Trios showdown: Octagon Jr., LA Parka & Laredo Kid will face Abismo Negro, Taurus, & a surprise partner.

This event will also feature WWE Superstars Los Garza (Angel & Berto) and TNA Wrestling’s Joe Hendry, Moose, and The Nemeth Brothers. Here is the card thus far:

* LA Parka, Laredo Kid, & Octagon Jr. vs. Abismo Negro, Taurus, & TBD

* WWE Superstars Los Garza (Angel & Berto) to appear

* TNA Wrestling’s Joe Hendry, Moose, and The Nemeths (Ryan Nemeth & Nic Nemeth) to appear