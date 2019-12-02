AAA Triplemania Regia Results: Kenny Omega Defends Against Dragon Lee

AAA held their event Triplemania Regia last night at the Palacio Sultan Baseball Stadium in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Here are results, via PWInsider:

AAA Lucha Libre Worldwide results of their non live televised “Triplemania Regia” show from Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico at Palacio Sultan Baseball Stadium on 12/1/19:

*Lady Maravilla, Dave The Clown, Cassandro, and Demus beat Big Mami, Dinastia, Mascarita Dorada, and Pimpinela Escarlata.

*L.A. Park Jr., Hijo de L.A. Park, and Remo Banda Jr. beat Tito Santana, Carta Brava Jr., and Mocho Cota, Jr. by a mask foul Disqualification when Brava ripped off the mask on one of the Parks.

*Taurus and Villano III won a 4-Way Tag Team Match over Brian Cage and Puma King… Octagon Jr. and Dulce Canela… Hijo del Vikingo and Aramis.

There was an altercation between Konnan and Vampiro.

*Nino Hamburguesa won the Copa Triplemania Regia over Mamba, Mr. Iguana, Abismo Negro, Jr., Michael Nakazawa, Superfly, Drago, Australian Suicide, Averno, Murder Clown, and La Hiedra.

*AAA Women’s Champion Taya Valkyrie won a 5-Way Match over Lady Shani, Faby Apache, Ayako Hamada, and Keyra by pinning Keyra.

*AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega pinned Dragon Lee after the one winged angel.

*Rush won a 3-Way over Pagano and L.A. Park.

*Aerostar won the hair vs. mask cage match by beating Monsther Clown to win his mask. The match also included Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown, Blue Demon Jr., Texano Jr., Rey Escorpion, and Chessman.

AAA announced that this show will be available to watch on their YouTube channel next week.