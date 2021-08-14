AAA TripleMania XXIX Lineup: Omega vs. Andrade, Deonna Purrazzo, Lucha Bros. Set for Action

– Lucha Libre AAA will present TripleMania XXIX later tonight. The event is being held at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. Tonight’s show will feature Andrade vs. Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship. Here’s the official lineup for tonight’s TripleMania XXIX event:

* Marvel Lucha Libre exhibition

* Copa Bardahl (Drago, Mr. Iguana, and Mamba announced)

* AAA Tag Team Championship: Lucha Bros vs. Laredo Kid and Hijo del Vikingo vs. Taurus and a mystery partner

* Pagano, Chessman, and Murder Clown vs. Puma King and two TBA

* AAA Reina de Reinas and Impact Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Faby Apache

* AAA Mega Championship: Andrade vs. Kenny Omega

* Mask vs. Hair Match: Psycho Clown vs. Rey Escorpion