AAA Triplemania XXVIII Officially Postponed, AAA Hoping To Still Have It In 2020
In a virtual press conference earlier this week (translation via Fightful), AAA owner Dorian Roldan announced that Triplemania XXVIII has been postponed. It was originally set to happen on August 22 at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico. Only a couple of matches had been announced so far, including Pagano vs. Chessman in a hair vs. hair match.
Roldan said: “I think when it comes to the celebration of TripleMania XXVIII, due to the sanitary situation going on around our country, it won’t be possible to do the show on August 22. It’s important to note that we are still exploring other alternatives to have this TripleMania event happen in 2020 and it will be in accordance with how the pandemic develops in the coming months. I want to reiterate that August 22 is not possible, but that we are looking to do TripleMania XXVIII with the proper health guidelines in 2020.”
