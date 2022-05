AAA TripleMania XXX Results 04.30.22: Young Bucks vs. Hijo del Vikingo & Fenix

AAA TripleMania XXX results from Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico.

* Microman won Copa TripleMania, outlasting Heavy Metal, Faby Apache, Willie Mack, Charly Manson, Toscano, Diva Savalje, Jessy, La Hiedra, and Lady Shani

* Ultimo Dragon defeated Pentagon Jr. in a Ruleta De La Muerte Tournament 1st Round Match

* Tay Conti & Sammy Guevara defeated Sexy Star & Komander, Maravilla & Latigo, and Arez & Chik Tormenta to win the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles

* L.A. Park defeated Villano IV in a Ruleta De La Muerte Tournament 1st Round Match

* Taurus & Johnny Caballero (John Morrison) defeated Laredo Kid & Jack Cartwheel and Dragon Lee & Dralistico

* Rayo de Jalisco Jr. defeated Blue Demon Jr. in a Ruleta De La Muerte Tournament 1st Round Match

* Pagano, Bandido & Taya defeated Cibernetico, Andrade El Idolo & Deonna Purrazzo

* Canek defeated Psycho Clown in a Ruleta De La Muerte Tournament 1st Round Match

* The Young Bucks defeated Hijo del Vikingo & Fenix

WE DID IT!!

I have never won a tag team title before and I couldn’t be happier than to do it with you, I love you so much ♥️ #ANDNEW pic.twitter.com/0LmpvZDedV

— sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) May 1, 2022