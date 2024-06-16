AAA TripleMania XXXII: Tijuana Results 6.15.24: Eight-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

AAA TripleMania XXXII: Tijuana took place on Saturday night, and the full results are online. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on Canal Space in Mexico and Triller TV, per Fightful:

* Faby Apache, Pimpinela Escarlata, Mr. Iguana & Niño Hamburguesa def. Keyra, Mamba, Toto & Anubis.

* Parker Boudreaux, QT Marshall, Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh cut a promo calling for a shot at the AAA Mega Championship and vowing to take out Vampiro once and for all.

* Tasha Steelz & DECAY def. Las Toxicas

* 2024 Copa Bardahl Match: Team Crash (Destiny, D’Luxe & Noisy Boy) def. Team AAA (Komander, Laredo Kid & Octagon Jr) & Team Rest of The World (CIMA, Dinamico & Willie Mack)

* Mecha Wolf def. Rey Horus & Bestia 666

* La Secta del Mesias def. La Secta Cibernetica

* Legado Wagner def. Brazo De Oro Jr, Negro Casas & Psycho Clown

* Parker Boudreaux, QT Marshall, Sam Adonis & Satnam Singh def. Vampiro, Alberto El Patron & Psycho Circus. Jarrett hit a low blow on Vampiro which allowed Singh to get the win.

¡Se llevaron la victoria en esta LUCHA INICIAL!#TriplemaniaXXXII Tijuana EN VIVO a través de @FiteTv pic.twitter.com/klS9eqbJPN — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) June 16, 2024

¡Mecha Wolf logró llevarse la victoria en este ENORME triangular de revancha!#TriplemaniaXXXII Tijuana EN VIVO en @FiteTv. pic.twitter.com/jTQQm8tETA — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) June 16, 2024

El Legado de Dr. Wagner Jr se llevó la victoria en esta lucha. 😱#TriplemaniaXXXII Tijuana EN VIVO en Fite TV, MAX, Space y Claro Sports. pic.twitter.com/n2pCpWaeDi — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) June 16, 2024