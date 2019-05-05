AAA Updates List of Stars For Madison Square Garden Debut, Tickets on Sale Today

– Tickets for AAA’s first show in Madison Square Garden go on sale today, and the company has updated the list of stars set for the show. The company announced on Sunday morning that Aerostar, Averno, Blue Demon Jr., Daga, Dinastía, Drago, Fenix, Golden Magic, Hijo del Tirantes, Hijo del Vikingo, Konnan, La Hiedra, La Parkita, Lady Maravilla, Lady Shani, Mamba, Máximo, Myzteziz Jr., Niño Hamburguesa, Pagano, Pentagon Jr., Piero, Pimpinela Escarlata, Puma King, Taya, Tessa and Villano III Jr. are all expected to appear at the “Invading New York” event, which takes place on September 15th.

Tickets can be purchased here for the show.

Dorian Rolden said in the announcement, “We are excited to bring these world-renowned luchadores to the world- famous arena, Madison Square Garden in New York City, to kick off our series of upcoming events in the U.S. … Tickets are available at a wide range of prices so that Lucha Libre AAA is affordable for everyone. We encourage fans to take advantage of the wide selection currently available.”