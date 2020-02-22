wrestling / News
Xtreme Tiger and Puma King vs. Tom Lawlor and Dominic Garrini Set for AAA vs. MLW Show
– MLW and Dominic Garrini announced that it will be Garrini and Tom Lawlor facing Xtreme Tiger and Puma King at the upcoming MLW vs. AAA event. The card is scheduled for March 13 in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico at the Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez.
Do you boys like Mexico?!?!
Team Filthy takes over Mexico for @MLW against @luchalibreaaa on 3/13/20 pic.twitter.com/EDEQzo1STf
— Dominic Garrini (@dgarrinibc) February 19, 2020
