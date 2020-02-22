wrestling / News

Xtreme Tiger and Puma King vs. Tom Lawlor and Dominic Garrini Set for AAA vs. MLW Show

February 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AAA vs. MLW

– MLW and Dominic Garrini announced that it will be Garrini and Tom Lawlor facing Xtreme Tiger and Puma King at the upcoming MLW vs. AAA event. The card is scheduled for March 13 in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico at the Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AAA, MLW, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading